Jitesh Thakur compares Deepti Naval to a divine force

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor-producer Jitesh Thakur, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Tara And Akash: Love Beyond Realms’, has shared what led to the casting of veteran actress Deepti Naval

Jitesh spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, and said that her character in the film is of a divine mother, and the first name that came to his and the makers’ mind was of the veteran actress.

Jitesh told IANS, “She's like a guiding force, the role I'm telling you about. So, when the first idea came, I mean for me the woman is like a divine mother and her name in the film is Devi, which is in stark contrast because she lives in Switzerland. How can her name be Devi? But you know that because the intention behind her was like she is that, the power and the courage and the epitome of power, that made her go with her, and cast her for the role”.

Earlier, the actress had shed light on the changes that she has witnessed in Hindi cinema from her era to the current times.

She earlier told IANS, “Well today, there is a lot of visual finesse in our movies. So that is something that I like the most. Our films are at par with the international standards. In terms of world cinema, we are as good as them technically and visually. There are a lot of skills today among all. Whether it is the technicians or even the actors. Everybody is trained. Everybody has learnt their craft. You don't just stroll into the film industry, and become an actor, like me, I didn't learn anything. Everybody brings training. They are very focused”.

Meanwhile, after its recognition at Film Bazaar, IFFI Goa 2023, where it won a coveted co-production deal with NFDC, and its market screening at TIFF 2024, ‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’ is set to release in theatres on September 26, 2025.

