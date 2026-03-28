March 28, 2026 8:48 AM हिंदी

Jisshu Sengupta reveals if Bhoot Bangla is an attempt to remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Jisshu Sengupta reveals if Bhoot Bangla is an attempt to remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bengali cinema star Jisshu Sengupta has dismissed comparisons between his upcoming film ‘Bhoot Bangla’ and the popular franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, further assuring that the two films are completely different in tone and storytelling.

Addressing the speculation, Jisshu, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, ‘No, it's not that. Please go and watch it because I can assure you this is nothing like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’

He further clarified the distinction between the genres, stating, ‘Bhoot Bangla is very different. This is a horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I won't say it was a horror comedy. It was a psychological thriller,.’

He further added, “Priyadarshan sir is coming back with a bang and with this Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan sir will be coming together after so many years.”

He further quipped, “Also, Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein main nahi tha. I am there in Bhoot Bangla.

When asked about reports of a delay in the film’s release, the actor said, ‘Mujhe pata nahi hai. 10 tareekh likha hua posters par toh 10 tareekh hi hai. That's pretty much it.’

Jisshu will be seen in ‘Bhoot Bangla’, which stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is scheduled to release on April 10.

Apart from his growing presence in Hindi cinema, Jisshu Sengupta has over the years already carved a strong niche for himself in Bengali cinema.

–IANS

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