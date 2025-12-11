'Jigyaasa' science-outreach benefiting 14 lakh school children: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The "Jigyasa" Student–Scientist Connect Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has emerged as one of the most impactful initiatives for fostering scientific curiosity among school children, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Thursday.

The programme provides exposure to cutting-edge scientific work and nurturing interest in research from an early age.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh stated that the programme has “benefitted more than 14 lakh school children and around 80,000 teachers across the country so far”.

Launched in 2017 in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), "Jigyasa", brings students directly into the ecosystem of science and innovation by facilitating visits to CSIR laboratories, interactions with scientists, and hands-on activities.

Through popular science lectures, workshops, residential learning programmes, hackathons, and experiment-based engagements, students gain insights into scientific methods and real-world applications.

“As many as 3,900 Jigyasa activities have been conducted across 37 CSIR laboratories, reflecting the wide geographic and institutional spread of the initiative,” Singh said.

The Minister also emphasised the transformative impact of the "Jigyasa Virtual Lab", developed with IIT Bombay in 2021.

“This digital platform hosts simulations, animations, and interactive learning modules, including 401 pieces of content enabled in Indian Sign Language, ensuring inclusivity for Divyangjan learners. The virtual lab has added a significant digital dimension to Jigyasa’s outreach, allowing students from remote regions to access high-quality scientific content without physical constraints,” the Minister said.

Singh further noted the extensive participation in flagship programmes under the initiative.

The "Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022" witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 30,000 participants and 3,000 content submissions, of which 75 entries were awarded. Similarly, the EPIC Hackathon 2024 received 960 applications from students nationwide.

Out of these, 47 students underwent summer internships in 18 CSIR laboratories, gaining hands-on mentorship before competing in the final round held at CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi.

Further, Singh shared that the Jigyasa programme was allocated Rs 597.10 lakh in 2021-22, Rs 1,392.63 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 1,650.00 lakh in 2023-24, Rs 1,900.00 lakh in 2024-25, and Rs 1,850.00 lakh in 2025-26.

