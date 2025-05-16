May 16, 2025 1:33 AM हिंदी

J'khand: Medical oxygen plant being set up in Garhwa Sadar Hospital; operations to begin soon

Garhwa, May 15 (IANS) In a significant step towards strengthening the health infrastructure at city's Sadar Hospital, a modern liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plant is being set up, under the aegis of Central government.

The state-of-the art plant will be ready and operational in the next three months, ensuring pure and uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients.

Garhwa Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar told IANS that the construction work of the plant is in its final stages and its foundation work has been completed.

“We expect the plant to be fully operational in the next two to three months. For this, the company's technicians are required, who will come and start it,” he said.

He informed that the oxygen produced from this plant will be 99 per cent pure, irrespective of the oxygen flow and supply.

Shedding light on its working, he said: “This plant will store oxygen in large jumbo packs, which will be delivered to the patients through pipelines. This will ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for the patients."

Two oxygen plants were installed in Garhwa Sadar Hospital during the Covid-19 period. However, due to technical faults they are currently closed.

The commissioning of this new oxygen plant will not only solve the problem of oxygen shortage, but patients will also get high-quality health facilities.

Dr. Ashok Kumar further said: “With the commissioning of this plant, patients will get better oxygen facilities. Our aim is to provide timely and pure oxygen to every patient coming to the hospital.”

Currently, there is availability of oxygen in the hospital, but with the beginning of this plant, facilities will increase further.

Many people had problems due to lack of oxygen during the Corona period. With the installation of this new plant, such a situation will not arise now and patients will be able to get timely treatment.

This plant will prove to be a boon not only for Garhwa district but also the surrounding areas.

Health department officials believe that such initiatives will raise the level of health services in rural areas and patients will not have to turn to big cities.

