Jharkhand: Jan Aushadhi Kendra near RIMS hospital becomes lifeline for patients

Ranchi, Feb 8 (IANS) In the busy lanes around Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (RIMS) in Ranchi, a small shop is quietly changing lives. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ near RIMS has become a real hope for many patients who struggle with high medicine costs.

This government-run centre sells quality generic medicines at prices that are 50 to 90 per cent lower than branded ones found in regular pharmacies. For poor and middle-class families coming to the big hospital for treatment, it means they can afford the drugs their doctors prescribe without emptying their pockets.

The centre keeps a good stock of everyday medicines for things like fever, pain, and infections. It also has important ones for long-term problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, and more serious illnesses. Surgical items like bandages and other supplies are available too, all at low prices. People who use it say the medicines work just as well as expensive brands, and the quality gives them peace of mind.

Speaking to IANS, Lal Prasad, who visited the shop recently, shared his relief. He needed several medicines and got everything for only Rs 78. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting this scheme that makes healthcare easier for common people.

Another visitor, Amar Lal Prasad, visited the centre for the first time and was happy with both the low prices and the helpful service. He said it was much cheaper than buying from outside shops, where the same medicines cost far more.

Dev Oraon, who had come to the pharmacy to pick up his medicines, shared his positive experience. He said the prices at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra were very affordable. He explained that the same three medicines would have cost much more in the open market, but here he got them all for just Rs 62.

Jaideep, the manager of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra, spoke to IANS about the centre's work. He said almost all the medicines prescribed in the outpatient department are available at the Kendra, though some specialised drugs needed for surgery are not stocked.

He pointed out that patients on long-term treatment save a lot of money by buying from here. He described the quality of the generic medicines as excellent and said the scheme is proving to be a real blessing for poor families. Every day, around 1500 poor patients visit the outpatient department at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, to see doctors. For many of them and their families, the nearby Jan Aushadhi Kendra has become a major source of relief.

With medicines priced 50 to 90 per cent lower than branded ones in regular shops, it greatly reduces the overall cost of treatment and eases the financial strain on those who can least afford it.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana scheme is an important welfare initiative of the Government of India. Its main goal is to make sure everyone can get good-quality medicines at reasonable prices. The centre near RIMS hospital in Ranchi shows how well this idea works on the ground. For poor and middle-class patients who come to the hospital from near and far, it means they no longer have to choose between medicine and other basic needs. Instead of worrying about high bills, they can focus on getting better.

Stories like those of Dev Oraon and many others highlight how small, affordable changes in access to healthcare can make a big difference in everyday lives across Jharkhand and beyond.

