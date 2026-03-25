JGU VC receives prestigious STAR Scholars Lighthouse Leadership Award in US

Washington, D.C., March 25 (IANS) The STAR Scholars Network has conferred its distinguished Lighthouse Leadership Award upon Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). This recognition celebrates his exceptional contributions to global higher education, academic leadership, and institution-building.

The award ceremony, associated with global academic engagements in Washington, D.C., highlighted international leadership shaping the future of higher education.

The Lighthouse Leadership Award, instituted by the STAR Scholars Network, is a premier global honour recognising visionary leaders in academia. Inspired by the metaphor of a lighthouse as a guiding force, the award celebrates individuals whose leadership illuminates pathways for global scholarship, institutional innovation, academic collaboration, and social impact through education. The award underscores the transformative role of higher education in addressing global challenges and advancing knowledge for the public good.

Dr Uttam Gaulee, President, Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR Scholars Network), observed: “The STAR Lighthouse Leadership Award is one of our highest global recognitions -- reserved for leaders who illuminate pathways for higher education worldwide. In India, where institution-building carries immense scale and responsibility, what Vice Chancellor Professor C. Raj Kumar has achieved with JGU is truly transformational. He is not only building a world-class university but also positioning India at the centre of global academic leadership and discourse.”

Dr Gaulee further remarked, “Having worked closely with institution builders around the world, I know what it takes to build a university from scratch -- and Professor C. Raj Kumar has done exactly that. His visionary leadership stands as a global model. As a leader of a worldwide scholarly community, I believe this is a story worth celebrating loudly -- he did it, and he did it exceptionally well.”

Purpose and Vision of the Award

The Lighthouse Leadership Award is designed to honour leaders who embody visionary leadership in higher education, distinguished contributions to global scholarship, commitment to institutional excellence and innovation, promotion of international collaboration, and dedication to equity, justice, and inclusive education systems.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said on receiving the award, “I am deeply honoured and privileged to accept this award on behalf of the 16,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). The journey of JGU that began in 2009 in a modest manner, and now, after 17 years, to become a truly world-class university, has been possible because of the extraordinary contribution of the entire university community. I would like to acknowledge the leadership and contribution of our Founding Chancellor and benefactor, Naveen Jindal, for his deep and passionate commitment to academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and not-for-profit governance, all of which have shaped the evolution of JGU. On a personal note, I am grateful to my parents, teachers, and mentors, and my family members, including my wife and children, for having supported me in this journey that has culminated in this award that I accept on behalf of all of them.”

Recipients are seen as “guiding lights” whose work influences not only their own institutions but also the broader global academic ecosystem. Awardees are selected through a rigorous evaluation by the STAR Scholars Network’s leadership and advisory community. The selection is based on demonstrated impact in the following key areas.

--Academic Leadership & Institution-Building through establishment or transformation of world-class institutions and strategic leadership in higher education governance.

--Global Scholarship & Intellectual Contributions with influential research and academic thought leadership and contributions shaping global academic discourse.

--Advancement of International Higher Education through cross-border academic partnerships and promotion of global learning ecosystems.

--Inclusive and Collaborative Knowledge Production through advocacy for equitable access to education and encouragement of diversity, inclusion, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

These criteria ensure that recipients represent excellence, innovation, and global influence in higher education.

Significance of the Award

The Lighthouse Leadership Award is regarded as one of the highest recognitions presented by the STAR Scholars Network. It celebrates leaders whose vision extends beyond institutional boundaries, whose work shapes the future of global higher education, and whose contributions inspire scholars, policymakers, and institutions worldwide. The award reinforces the importance of leadership in building a more just, knowledge-driven, and interconnected world.

Dr. Raj Kumar is an internationally respected academic, legal scholar, and institution-builder. As the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, he has built JGU into a globally recognised multidisciplinary university, advanced international collaborations with leading universities worldwide, championed interdisciplinary education and research excellence, and promoted global engagement and public policy impact. Under his leadership, JGU has emerged as a hub for innovation in law, public policy, international affairs, and liberal arts education.

In honouring Prof. Kumar, the STAR Scholars Network recognises a leader whose work exemplifies the very essence of the Lighthouse Award -- guiding institutions, scholars, and students toward a future defined by academic excellence, ethical leadership, global responsibility, and inclusive knowledge systems. As higher education continues to evolve in a rapidly changing world, such leadership remains critical in shaping equitable and sustainable futures.

The STAR Scholars Network is a global non-profit academic community dedicated to advancing scholarly collaboration, promoting responsible and impactful research, supporting innovation in higher education, and building global academic partnerships. Through initiatives like the Lighthouse Leadership Award, the organisation highlights leaders who are redefining the role of higher education in society.

--IANS

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