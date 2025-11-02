Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol silenced her intuition

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jessica Simpson is looking back at her sobriety journey. The actress-singer believes alcohol negatively affected her intuition.

The 45-year-old star recently took to her social media to celebrate eight years of sobriety, and shared how staying away from liquor has transformed her life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The blonde beauty, who has also enjoyed significant success as a fashion designer, wrote on Instagram, "8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing. Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God's purpose for my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency”.

She further mentioned, "Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender. (sic)".

As per ‘Female First UK’, earlier this year, Jessica claimed to be more honest and in control of her voice since giving up alcohol.

The singer credited her decision to quit alcohol with her reconnecting with music. Jessica, who was married to singer Nick Lachey between 2002 and 2006, told ‘People’ magazine at the time, “The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016 and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself. I don’t know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You’re braver because you can say this with me on your side’. I actually am so much more honest without alcohol, and I actually believe myself so much more without alcohol”.

Jessica, who announced her separation from Eric Johnson earlier this year, observed that drinking "made my emotions quiet. Instead of addressing them, dealing with them and getting through it, I was just letting them be".

--IANS

aa/