Jerry Bruckheimer talks about making of 2001 classic ‘Pearl Harbor’

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer has talked about the importance of thorough research and honouring real experiences by consulting veterans to portray the 2001 classic “Pearl Harbor” as authentically as possible.

Talking about how one approaches dramatizing such a sensitive subject like “Pearl Harbour”, Bruckheimer told IANS: “Well, I think, again, history tells you it all. We did our research.”

The filmmaker said that he wanted to “tell a true story about it.”

He added: “From the pilot's point of view, from the men who were actually doing it, and the soldiers' point of view. So we talked to so many veterans and tried to make it as accurate as you can do in a Hollywood movie.”

“Pearl Harbor” is a romantic war drama film directed by Michael Bay. The film stars Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Colm Feore, and Alec Baldwin.

It features a heavily fictionalised version of the attack on Pearl Harbor, focusing on a love triangle set amidst the lead up to the attack, its aftermath, and the Doolittle Raid.

The film was a box office success, and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2001. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning in the category of Best Sound Editing.

All of Bruckheimer’s films have a balance of adrenaline and the emotional arts including his upcoming film “F1: The Movie.”

How does he manage that?

“Well, it's all about a character story, taking a character on a journey, and that's what we do with Brad Pitt. He's a character who's looking for redemption.”

“He had a bad accident when he was in Formula 1 when he was very young, made a mistake, and he never got called back until a friend of his who he used to drive with now owns a team and brings him back into Formula 1 to make his team better. Because wherever Brad raced, and he raced all around the world, the teams got better.”

So it's kind of our dysfunctional team and Brad trying to get one win, otherwise they lose the team. So that's the journey of Brad's character.”

His latest is “F1 the Movie”, a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.

The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

