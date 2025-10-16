October 16, 2025 1:38 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez was worried about going ‘platinum blonde’ for her new movie

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez underwent a stunning transformation for her part in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

The singer-actress recently reflected on her experience making her latest film and her reservation for her transformation, reports ‘People’ magazine.

JLo appeared on the ‘Howard Stern Show’ when the show host complimented her performance and also said that he liked her character’s hairstyle. In the movie adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical, Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna, donning a platinum blonde look.

As per ‘People’, the film follows two prisoners in a repressive South American prison, a Marxist revolutionary (Diego Luna) and a gay window dresser imprisoned for “immoral behavior" (Tonatiuh), who escape their woes by imagining the story of a Hollywood musical starring the fictional screen star Ingrid Luna.

“I like you as a platinum blonde”, Stern, 71, said. “I know you were thinking I don't want to be (blonde) in the movie”.

JLo said, “It was so different. I was just worried because I'd never had platinum blonde hair”. She explained that she’s previously tried blonde wigs before, but “it always looked so terrible on (her) skin tone”.

She went on, “I thought this would be bad. But it was a whole transformation. The skin needed to be transformed. I had to put more pink in my foundation”.

The singer-actress added that the lipsticks she wears typically wouldn't go with that hair. As she continued, she shared that her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, reassured her and said, "I know how to do it. We're going to make it beautiful”.

She further mentioned, “Everything changed. I turned into a different person. My hands moved differently. My body was different. Colors that I wore. Everything changed”.

JLo didn’t keep the blonde look after the production wrapped, but she embraced the style.

