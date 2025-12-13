Paras Arora calls his character Jeetu in Gharwali Pedwali 'beautifully relatable'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Paras Arora has been roped in to play Jeetu Pandey in the upcoming show, "Gharwali Pedwali". Shedding light on his role, Paras called his character beautifully relatable.

He shared, “Jeetu is a beautifully relatable character, someone who wants a simple, peaceful life but always ends up in complicated situations."

Paras added that the unpredictability of the character is what drew him to the show.

"Playing a man balancing two wives, one real and one supernatural, is both hilarious and creatively challenging. What drew me to this role was its innocence and unpredictability".

"Comedy as a genre is incredibly rewarding, and this script instantly connects with me because it offers humour rooted in emotion. I am excited for viewers to see Jeetu’s confusion, charm and journey as he navigates this utterly chaotic double life," he added.

Priyamvada Kant, who will be seen as Latika in the show, also termed her character as dramatic, affectionate, and delightfully mischievous.

She added, "My character Latika is the heart of the show, dramatic, affectionate, old-worldly, and delightfully mischievous. As a spirit who genuinely believes Jeetu belongs to her, her emotions and actions drive much of the show’s humour and warmth."

"Supernatural comedy is such an unexplored genre on Indian television, and that’s exactly what drew me to this project. Latika is layered, expressive, and funny, and playing her allows me to blend comedy with emotional depth. I’m thrilled to return to television with a role this unique.”

Set in the backdrop of Varanasi, the show shares the journey of Jeetu, whose life has always been shaped by unexpected “twos” - two mothers, two fathers, two bosses, and now, by destiny’s strangest turn, two wives.

Produced by Peninsula Productions, "Gharwali Pedwali" will premiere on December 15 at 10:00 PM, airing every Monday to Friday on &TV.

--IANS

pm/