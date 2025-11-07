Jennifer Lawrence tells how ‘Miss Piggy’ movie is inspired by ‘cancel culture’

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence shared what sparked the idea for her Muppets offshoot about the “feminist icon” Miss Piggy, marking the character’s first solo outing since Jim Henson debuted her on The Muppet Show in 1976.

After spilling the beans that she’s producing a Miss Piggy movie in development with her friend Emma Stone, Lawrence has now teased what might be in store for the beloved swine, reports deadline.com.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture,” she recalled on The Tonight Show.

She added: “It was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison.”

Lawrence said: “Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning.”

Noting “there hasn’t actually been” a solo project about Miss Piggy, Lawrence added, “So, I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark … I’m, just like, the ideas guy. So, I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?’ So, now Cole is writing it, and they’re perfect.”

Lawrencfe previously revealed the news on the Las Culturistas podcast, noting she and Stone also hope to appear in the film.

Starting as a chorus pig on The Muppet Show in the mid-1970s, Miss Piggy gradually became a bigger part of the series, before becoming an icon in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Despite Kermit being the star, she’s long hogged the spotlight from her froggy beau.

Recently marking their milestone 70th birthday, The Muppets have had a year of celebrations leading up to the news last month that The Muppet Show is getting a refresh from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures.

--IANS

dc/