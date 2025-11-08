Jennifer Lawrence: Have found a commonality in female directors

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lawrence feels a “noticeable difference” when working with female directors.

Talking about how the experience compares with male filmmakers, Lawrence also described women filmmakers as less prone to “over-directing” while speaking during a Q and A with Vulture following a screening of her new film Die My Love, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 35-year-old said: “I have found a commonality in female directors, which is that they do not do this thing, which is over-direct. There have been some times when I’ve worked with male directors where there’s this need to constantly feel like they’re directing the movie. And it’s not even really getting anything done. It’s just annoying. When I think auteur, my mind kind of goes to controlling and … what’s that word? Neurotic!”

She added that Lynne Ramsay’s style stood in stark contrast to that tendency, saying: “And Lynne was the opposite.”

Lawrence added: “She really built this world and made sure that we were all on the same page, through music and conversations and the atmosphere and the set.

“And then she would just kind of slowly walk back. And sometimes, from the discomfort of that, from the lack of her visibility, something interesting would come from it. And then she would come out and be like, ‘That’s great, great, yeah, do it again’.

“Or we would accidentally laugh and be like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ And she’d be like, ‘No, it was great. I liked that you laughed. Do it again’.”

Lynne’s psychological drama, based on Ariana Harwicz’s 2012 novel, also called Die My Love, follows a woman played by Lawrence who descends into psychosis amid a loveless marriage after the birth of her child. It also stars Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek.

