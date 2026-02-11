Jennifer Garner shares details of the last text she sent to Ben Affleck

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has spoken about the last text she sent to ex-husband Ben Affleck after their split.

The actress shared that it was a simple message about their children, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 53-year-old actress opened up while promoting Season 2 of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, offering a glimpse into her co-parenting dynamic with Ben, also 53, nearly a decade after their divorce.

Speaking with Extra, Jennifer was asked about the most recent message she had sent to her former husband. She said, “I texted a kid thing to Ben, a pick-up/drop-off, kid-information to Ben”.

The former couple share three children, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, and have consistently prioritised co-parenting since their split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

When asked what she last said to her son, Jennifer said, “That I’ve loved him and I’ll see him tonight. Have a great day at school”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress has previously reflected on how time has helped heal the pain of her divorce from Ben in 2018.

Speaking with Marie Claire, she said, “It doesn’t serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don’t do it. You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. “But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard”.

Jennifer has since spoken warmly about the friendship she and Ben have rebuilt. She said, “That I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to. I think it’s important for women to know, time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends”.

She shared, “So much about my life surprises me. That I’m still working, that I’m still alive, that my kids are healthy, that my work relationships, which are more like familial friendships, are still the same as they were 25 or 30 years ago, but richer and deeper and stronger. It’s all a gift”.

“I just feel so grateful to my job for giving me these people. And then, yeah, that I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to”, she added.

