Jennifer Garner performs special song on saxophone for Reese Witherspoon as she turns 50

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner knows how to keep her friends. She performed a song for actress Reese Witherspoon with love on her 50th birthday.

Garner is Reese Witherspoon’s long-term friend, and marked the milestone with a musical tribute on social media, as she played saxophone for the actress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday, please enjoy”, she began a clip of herself playing the tune ‘You Are My Sunshine’ on the saxophone.

As per ‘People’, Reese Witherspoon herself celebrated her special day with an Instagram photo dump that included snaps of her enjoying cocktails, having her teeth whitened and signing autographs. Other images included her taking a cold plunge and posing for silly selfies.

“Turning 50 today...just thought I would show you some highlights. Gotta laugh every day you can”, the Morning Show star wrote alongside. Garner and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for many years and frequently comment on one another’s social media posts.

Reese Witherspoon was also seen attending Garner’s 45th birthday party in April 2017, just days after Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce after separating in June 2015.

And back in 2023, Garner shared that the producer was there for her during a “very public, very hard moment in my life” during a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine's Inaugural Shine Away Event. “She was right there, and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio”, the actress quipped. Later in the discussion, Garner also touched upon how supportive Witherspoon was as a fellow mom.

“She'll also look at you and say, ‘Okay, you need to be finding a preschool. This kid is two and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this”, she added.

--IANS

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