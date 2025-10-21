Jennifer Aniston reveals she was told to pursue another career

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has shared that her fatherJohn Aniston told her to consider pursuing another career.

The 56-year-old movie star actress, whose father John Aniston previously starred on the hit TV drama show Days of Our Lives, said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast: "My dad was telling me, please don't do this. You're just going to suffer rejection."

The actress’ father studied at a medical school in Greece before he switched his focus towards acting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jennifer quipped: "Yeah. You're gonna end up in Greece anyway. Go get a real job. All the cliche things."

The actress observed that John played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years, until his death in 2022.

She said: "He was on that show forever. In fact, the last episode he shot aired like a week after he died. So he worked right up until that was it. That was literally a wrap on John."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently shared that she would love to reprise the role of Dr. Julia Harris from the Horrible Bosses movies.

She feels "comedy is a necessity" in life, and she claimed the Horrible Bosses film franchise as the project that she would most like to revisit in her career.

Asked which past project she'd like to revive, Jennifer told people.com: "Horrible Bosses. Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that's something that we think would be super fun.

"The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity. That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today."

The actress had also shared that she definitely wants to “do a Broadway play.”

“That's on my bucket list, but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material. But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway."

