Jemimah Rodrigues opts out of remainder of WBBL

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Brisbane Heat have confirmed that star India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will not return for the remainder of the WBBL season, granting her request to stay in India following the postponement of teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding.

Rodrigues flew home after the Heat’s clash with the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago to take part in the celebrations, but the event was called off when Mandhana’s father fell ill. The 24-year-old has opted to remain in India to support the family, and the Heat said they fully respected her decision.

CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged the disappointment among fans hoping to see more of Rodrigues, who was the club’s top international draft pick this year and in her second stint with Brisbane, but emphasised that the franchise’s priority was her wellbeing.

Svenson, in a statement released by the franchise, said, “It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India. The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.”

“Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” he added.

The Heat, still searching for their first win of the campaign after a heartbreaking last-ball defeat to the Adelaide Strikers earlier in the week, now turn their attention to Friday’s meeting with the Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval.

All-rounder Grace Harris returns to the lineup after being rested for workload management, replacing Lily Bassingthwaighte in the squad as Brisbane look to get their season going.

