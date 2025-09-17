Jeetendra hails PM Modi's strong memory & warm personality on 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra marked the momentby talking about how strong the leader's memory is.

He said, “Modi Ji's biggest quality is that he makes you feel so comfortable that you can share everything in your heart with him, and he never forgets the person he meets. He has an amazing memory.”

Reflecting on how difficult it is to manage a country with a 140 crore population, Jeetendra said, “All I can say is that we can't be happy with the six people in our house. If you listen to one person, the other person gets upset. If you listen to the other person, the first person gets upset. But to think for 140 crore people and to take everyone along with you is a big thing in itself. That's amazing."

Talking about India's position globally, the veteran actor said, “Now no one can take India lightly. If our Prime Minister gets a standing ovation in the US Parliament, then that standing ovation is not just for him, but it is also for us 140 crore Indians.” Talking about PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Jeetendra said, “We teach our children to keep their homes clean. Now everyone wants to keep their neighbourhood, their city, and their country clean. At least this sense is developing within everyone.”

Wishing PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, Jeetendra said, “I will pray for their good health, long life and to move the country forward. Jai Hind. Jai Mata Di!”

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 years old, was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on the 17th of September, 1950.

PM Narendra Modi came into power in 2014 and since then has been serving as the Prime Minister of India.

