September 17, 2025 3:16 PM हिंदी

Jeetendra hails PM Modi's strong memory & warm personality on 75th birthday

Jeetendra hails PM Modi's strong memory & warm personality on 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra marked the momentby talking about how strong the leader's memory is.

He said, “Modi Ji's biggest quality is that he makes you feel so comfortable that you can share everything in your heart with him, and he never forgets the person he meets. He has an amazing memory.”

Reflecting on how difficult it is to manage a country with a 140 crore population, Jeetendra said, “All I can say is that we can't be happy with the six people in our house. If you listen to one person, the other person gets upset. If you listen to the other person, the first person gets upset. But to think for 140 crore people and to take everyone along with you is a big thing in itself. That's amazing."

Talking about India's position globally, the veteran actor said, “Now no one can take India lightly. If our Prime Minister gets a standing ovation in the US Parliament, then that standing ovation is not just for him, but it is also for us 140 crore Indians.” Talking about PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Jeetendra said, “We teach our children to keep their homes clean. Now everyone wants to keep their neighbourhood, their city, and their country clean. At least this sense is developing within everyone.”

Wishing PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, Jeetendra said, “I will pray for their good health, long life and to move the country forward. Jai Hind. Jai Mata Di!”

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 years old, was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on the 17th of September, 1950.

PM Narendra Modi came into power in 2014 and since then has been serving as the Prime Minister of India.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s SVANidhi scheme brought my family back on track: MP beneficiary expresses gratitude on PM's Birthday

PM SVANidhi scheme brought my business back on track: MP beneficiary expresses gratitude on PM's birthday

Prayers held at Sri Lanka's largest Dawoodi Bohra mosque on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Prayers held at Sri Lanka's largest Dawoodi Bohra mosque on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Kajol, Sanjay Dutt & Ameesha Patel wish PM Modi 'health & strength' as he turns 75

Kajol, Sanjay Dutt & Ameesha Patel wish PM Modi 'health & strength' as he turns 75

SBI completes divestment of 13.18 pc stake in Yes Bank, retains 10.8 pc holding

SBI completes divestment of 13.18 pc stake in Yes Bank, retains 10.8 pc holding

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Awez Darbar talks about playing football with Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Awez Darbar talks about playing football with Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli

Domestic consumption, GST reforms cushion US tariff impact: Report

India's domestic consumption, GST reforms cushion US tariff impact: Report

'Secured our future': Nalasopara family hails pension scheme on PM Modi’s birthday

'Secured our future': Nalasopara family hails pension scheme on PM Modi’s birthday

EU leaders need to relook at GSP+ trade status for Pakistan

EU leaders need to relook at GSP+ trade status for Pakistan

ICC rankings: Varun Chakaravarthy becomes new No. 1 T20I bowler

ICC rankings: Varun Chakaravarthy becomes new No. 1 T20I bowler

PM Modi thanks 'friend' Albanese for birthday greetings, bats for solidifying India-Australia ties (File image)

PM Modi thanks 'friend' Albanese for birthday greetings, bats for solidifying India-Australia ties