Local JD(U) leader killed after being hit by liquor smugglers’ car in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, May 21 (IANS) A local Janata Dal(United) leader was killed in Bihar’s Supaul district on Thursday after an overspeeding car allegedly carrying illicit liquor from Nepal ran over him while attempting to escape from police.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar, was a local grocery shop owner and associated with Janata Dal (United).

The incident occurred in the Ratanpura police station area, triggering outrage and tension in the locality.

According to eyewitnesses, police were pursuing a vehicle suspected of transporting a large consignment of illicit liquor from the Nepal border area.

During the chase, the smugglers’ speeding car reportedly lost control and first rammed into a tractor parked near the roadside. The impact severely damaged the tractor before the vehicle struck Manoj Kumar, who was walking along the roadside after dropping his granddaughter at school and heading to open his grocery shop at Ratanpura Chowk.

Locals rushed him to Raghopur Referral Hospital in critical condition.

However, despite initial treatment, he succumbed to his injuries before he could be referred to a higher medical facility.

The victim’s wife, Pushpa Kumari, is an Anganwadi worker. The incident has left the family devastated and sparked anger among residents, many of whom blamed the growing liquor smuggling network operating near the Nepal border.

Police said they have arrested two accused persons involved in the case, while another suspect managed to escape.

During the operation, authorities recovered around 1,050 bottles of country liquor allegedly manufactured in Nepal.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment was being transported from Nepal’s Lahi region and was intended for delivery in Simrahi. More details were being worked out by the police.

Pintu Kumar, Station House Officer of Ratanpur police station, said raids are ongoing to arrest the absconding accused and dismantle the broader smuggling network.

The police have intensified their investigation into the case amid growing public concern over cross-border liquor smuggling activities in the region.

--IANS

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