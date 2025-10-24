Jaya Bachchan has a very warm heart: Karan Johar urges paparazzi to take note

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan has always made headlines for her banter with paparazzi. Fans have always called her approach towards them “not so nice” and “extremely cold”.

But recently at the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad, director and producer Karan Johar, who has known Jaya Bachchan ever since he was born, came out in support of her on the stage and spoke about all the love and warmth she has within her. While inviting her on the Filmfare stage, Karan said, 'Let's give a huge round of applause and welcome to the one and only Jaya Bachchan Aunty.'

While honouring her with the Cine Icon Award, Karan said, “I am sorry we are doing this stupidity, but we consider you as our mother. This whole thing, Shah Rukh and I have taken it upon ourselves to give you the award. We feel very happy, more than you. God bless you, and thank you so much.” Karan, adding with warmth, said, “I have the right to call her Aunty J. She is like a mother to me. She has known me since childhood. I have had the amazing fortune of even directing Aunty Jaya. Her legacy precedes us. But more than anything else, it's a warm heart, and everyone should know that, especially the paparazzi.”

These lines from Karan, especially hinting at the paparazzi, made Jaya burst into laughter. For the uninitiated, Jaya Bachchan has been associated with the Johar family even before Karan Johar was born. She has worked on multiple projects under Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar’s banner. Talking about Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan's association, the veteran has been a part of movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho, in extremely significant roles, produced under Dharma Productions, Karan Johar's banner.

On the same stage, while receiving the award, Jaya Bachchan made a powerful statement. The actress used the platform to voice her long-standing concern about the industry's identity and urge everyone to stop using the term 'Bollywood' for the film industry and instead call it what it truly represents. This is not Bollywood or Hollywood. 'A lot of people present here – actors, artists, writers, directors, and the audience – are referring to it as Bollywood. Please don't do this. This is the Hindi-Indian film industry, and give it its due respect. This is a request from a person who has been in this film industry for the last 55 years.”

The "Guddi" actress further expressed gratitude for the honour and said, "Thank you for all the love and your graciousness."

I accept this with all humility. Thank you. The award was presented to Jaya Bachchan by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

