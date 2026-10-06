Jay Bhanushali says bonding with daughter Tara has become ‘more stronger’ since Mahhi Vij entered BB 20

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor and television personality Jay Bhanushali recently opened up about his bond with daughter Tara while ex wife Mahhi Vij is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

During an Ask Me Anything session on his social media account, Jay responded to a fan who asked him how he was managing Tara in Mahhi's absence.

Rather than calling it a responsibility he has to "manage", Jay said he is actually enjoying the phase and getting to spend more quality time with his daughter.

He also revealed that their father-daughter bond has become stronger since Mahhi entered the reality show.

Responding to the question, Jay said, "Well, I don't manage, I am really enjoying this time with her. I think the father-daughter bonding is more stronger now."

Jay then shared that there are two reasons why he wants Mahhi to continue being inside the house. While he wants his ex-wife to do well in the reality show, her participation has also given him more time with Tara.

"And yeah, two reasons I want Mahhi to be inside the house. One is like I really want her to win the show. And the second thing is, I get more time with my daughter," he said.

For the uninitiated, Jay and Mahhi had been married since 2011 and are parents to daughter Tara.

Over the years, the couple had often spoken about their relationship, family life and parenting. Their marriage has also faced speculation about trouble and the two even announced separation a few months ago.

However, the couple has continued to maintain a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their daughter.

A few days ago, Jay had given a glimpse of him, turning a hairdresser for his daughter from their father daughter time.

Currently, Mahhi is busy with the challenges inside the Bigg Boss house.

–IANS

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