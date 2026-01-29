January 29, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Jason Momoa says Dave Bautista is like family to him

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who stars alongside actor Dave Bautista in the new buddy cop action comedy ‘The Wrecking Crew’, has called his co-star "family".

During a chat with people.com, Momoa told his co-star: "I'm extremely comfortable even when we're not talking. We can be in the same room hanging out, doing our own thing. And I can just be in your presence. You know what I mean? I don’t have to say..."

Bautista also loves working with Momoa.

"I've told you this a million times. I love you and I'm comfortable with you and I respect you and I'm proud of you. So working with you is a dream come true. It's never work when you work with people you love, and I love the… out of you," Bautista said.

Momoa likened Bautista to a family member and feels he can always rely on his co-star, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I consider him like an older brother. And I know I could call him at any moment for anything I need, and he'd be there (at the) drop of a hat without a doubt for me and my family. So that's where I'm at with him."

Earlier this month, Momoa hailed Bautista as "graceful" and "regal".

The actor heaped praise on his co-star, who has successfully transitioned from wrestling to acting.

Momoa told Extra: "It's fun to annoy Dave because he’s so, like, collected and beautiful and graceful and like, regal. Boo, boring ... blah. So it was fun to annoy him. I love making him laugh ’cause he’s very stoic. He’s got, like, an intoxicating laugh. Once you get him going, it's pretty beautiful."

Momoa also relished the experience of shooting action scenes with Bautista.

The movie star said: "He's a badass. When he's throwing punches at your face, it's scary. I'm not gonna lie to you. He's a badass. I just pretend to be a badass. I'm an artist. He's a badass."

--IANS

dc/

