September 23, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Jason Isaacs to onscreen ‘son’ Tom Felton: You’ll always have my ear

Jason Isaacs’ to onscreen ‘son’ Tom Felton: You’ll always have my ear

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, penned a heartfelt birthday note for his on-screen “son” Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy.

Isaacs took to Instagram, where he shared a then-and-now picture with Felton. He urged the audience of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in New York to sing “Happy Birthday” for him during the curtain call.

“I had your ear back then and you know you’ll always have mine. Happiest of birthdays, son. You’ve given so many people so much pleasure this year in New York but what they don’t know is how important that is to you. How that feeds your soul. I do and I love you for it,” Isaacs wrote in the caption section.

He added: “So if anyone’s reading this in the audience or the cast tonight…I didn’t want to come on stage and distract, but please - please - do sing Happy Birthday at the curtain call. Just start and everyone will join in, I promise. He’ll hate me for asking. Sorry son but you deserve it!”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Thorne, J. K. Rowling, and John Tiffany.

The plot occurs nineteen years after the events of Rowling's novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows Albus Severus Potter, the second son of Harry Potter, now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.

When Albus arrives at Hogwarts to get sorted into Gryffindor, he gets officially sorted into Slytherin and feels unable to live up to his father's legacy, making him resentful of his father.

Talking about Felton, he began appearing in commercials and made his screen debut in the role of Peagreen Clock in The Borrowers in 1997. Felton portrayed Louis T. Leonowens in Anna and the King before being cast as Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the fantasy novels Harry Potter.

--IANS

dc/

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