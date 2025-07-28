Jasmeet Kaur compares today's romantic numbers with the 90s: 'Old is Gold'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Jasmeet Kaur drew a comparison between today's romantic numbers with the 90s, claiming 'Old is Gold'.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Jasmeet was asked if she feels today’s romantic songs hold the same emotional intensity as older ones.

Speaking to IANS, Jasmeet said that the romantic songs from the 1990s are irreplaceable.

"We’re building on that legacy now. The foundation they laid is what allows us to create music today. That era—Dharmendra ji, Amitabh ji, Raveena ma’am, “Tip Tip Barsa Pani”—it has no match. But it continues to inspire us and the youth. That influence is very much alive", she added.

Jasmeet and Rishabh Jaiswal recently came together for a romantic number titled “Yeh Baarish Jab hoti hai”.

Revealing what's so unique about the song Jasmeet shared, "Interestingly, “Barish” was Rishabh’s first song—and mine too! Shooting in the rain, me in a red saree, everything felt so natural and adorable. It added a special charm to the song. We enjoyed it thoroughly."

Sharing her first romantic moment in the rain, the actress said that it was during her proposal

"It was a romantic walk, and that memory still stays with me", Jasmeet said.

Meanwhile, talking about the track, Rishabh shared that emotions are at the core of this song.

"Rain brings multiple emotions—it’s not just about one feeling. Everyone connects to it differently, and we’ve tried to capture that essence in this track. It’s emotional through and through," he went on to add.

With the soulful voice of Kunal Bojewar, the monsoon anthem has been composed by Gurmeet Singh Deol.

The electrifying chemistry of Jasmeet and Rishabh is going viral on social media in the form of reels, adding to the hype for the melodious number.

--IANS

pm/