Japanese Defence Minister receives warm welcome in Delhi, to hold talks with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday received his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, in New Delhi, for high-level talks to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming the Japanese Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh took to X and posted, "Konichiwa Koizumi San! Happy to welcome my Japanese counterpart on his maiden visit to India."

The Japanese Defence Minister was received by Singh, in the presence of senior officials and defence personnel, including Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh.

The two leaders exchanged greetings before proceeding for their scheduled engagements.

Koizumi also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The visit comes amid efforts by India and Japan to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on deeper maritime security cooperation and closer defence equipment and technology collaboration under the 'Make-in-India' framework, following Japan's revision of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology.

Koizumi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his maiden visit to India. Upon arrival, he inspected a Guard of Honour at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

During his visit to Mumbai, the Japanese Defence Minister also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at the Naval Dockyard. Additionally, he paid a visit to the indigenous ship INS Chennai.

Koizumi held discussions with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. The delegation was briefed on the roles and responsibilities and operational capabilities of the Indian Navy, according to the Defence Ministry.

"Welcome to India, Minister Koizumi, Defence Minister of Japan! The 2-day program began yesterday with a visit to the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. Had fruitful discussions on advancing Japan-India maritime cooperation," Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi posted on X on Thursday.

India and Japan share a common vision of building a free, open, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of Defence mentioned.

"The two-day visit of the Japanese Defence Minister underscores the growing momentum in bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the commitment of both sides to further expand the partnership," it added.

--IANS

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