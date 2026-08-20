Japanese Defence Minister hails ties with India, says 'we help each other in trouble'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday highlighted the strong cooperation between India and Japan, citing the Indian Navy's timely assistance during a medical emergency involving a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel as an example.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Koizumi expressed gratitude to his Indian counterpart for his words of condolences to all those affected by the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan.

"It is a great pleasure to meet you today for the first time, Minister Singh. I would like to thank everyone on the Indian side who was involved in preparing for my visit. I would also like to express my appreciation for your kind words of condolence to all those affected by the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan," said the Japanese Defence Minister.

"I also appreciate the support provided by the Indian Navy during the medical emergency that occurred on a JMSDF vessel. This symbolises our cooperative relationship, where we help each other when we are in trouble," he added.

Reflecting on his visit to Mumbai and his interactions with the Indian Navy, Koizumi praised the capabilities and morale of the Indian Armed Forces and spoke of his special affinity for India.

"Yesterday, I flew to Mumbai aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft, accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Swaminathan. I visited the Western Naval Command and the destroyer Chennai (INS Chennai). I was able to see first-hand the high capabilities and strong morale of the Indian Armed Forces. I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity once again," the Japanese Defence Minister stated.

Lauding Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Koizumi further said, "I can say that Mr Swaminathan is a great person, not only as an Admiral but also as the host of yesterday's visit and today's visit. I have a special place for India in my heart."

He recalled his last visit to India and said, "On August 6, 2018, I visited India with fellow members of Parliament and participated in a memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bomb. India is probably the only Parliament outside Japan that holds such a ceremony every year, and I would like to express my respect and gratitude for this tradition."

--IANS

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