Jannik Sinner reaches third consecutive Aus Open QF

Melbourne, Jan 26 (IANS) Jannik Sinner experienced a short dip in performance but quickly regained control to secure his spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, defeating fellow Italian Luciano Darderi here at the Margaret Court Arena.

Sinner, who suffered cramp in Saturday’s conditions during that four-set victory over the American Eliot Spizzirri, raised his game when it mattered to beat fellow Italian Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-3 7-6(2). The 2024 and 2025 champion has now won 18 Australian Open matches in a row and took his overall win streak to 19 contests since his most recent defeat in Shanghai last October.

In their first tour-level meeting, Sinner established an early lead with powerful serving and continuous pressure, winning the first two sets quickly. Darderi, however, did not give up easily. The 22-year-old intensified his play late in the third set, attacking the baseline aggressively to create four break points at 4-4 and then taking control with a strong performance in the tie-break, leading 2-0.

The moment hinted at a change in momentum, but Sinner responded with determination. He raised his performance when it mattered most, winning seven straight points to conclude the match and dispel any remaining doubts about his physical health.

Sinner completed the two-hour, nine-minute match with 46 winners, including 19 aces, highlighting a display of power and efficiency. This win also kept his perfect tour-level record against fellow Italians intact at 18-0, ATP reports.

The reigning champion advanced to his fourth Australian Open quarter-final, matching players like Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori, and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth most appearances at this stage among active players. He will face either Ben Shelton or Casper Ruud next, chasing his third consecutive Australian Open title, a milestone only Novak Djokovic has reached once before in the Open Era.

The result put the four-time major champion into his fourth successive Melbourne quarterfinal, where he’ll play American Ben Shelton or Norway’s Casper Ruud on Wednesday.

