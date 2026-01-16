Janhvi Kapoor says 'Why is everyone doing this' as Khushi joins the latest social media trend

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor is the latest celeb to join the new social media trend of posting throwback photos and videos from the year 2016.

As Khushi also uploaded a couple of glimpses of the 'cooler' version of herself back from 2016 on her IG, her elder sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor asked in the comment, "Why is everyone doing this" (sic).

Khushi's latest social media post included some old photos of the 'Nadaaniyan' actress. While most of these stills have Khushi posing solo, she is accompanied by Janhvi and others in a few of these captures.

"I was definitely way cooler in 2016 (sic)", Khushi wrote the caption.

Before this, Khushi's cousin and Bollywood diva, Sonam Kapoor, also decided to jump on the trend and reflect on her 2016 self. She revisited the time when her much-appreciated drama "Neerja" reached the cinema halls, and Sonam was also coming to terms with her feelings for her now husband, Anand Ahuja.

"Throwback to 2016, release of Neerja, shooting with @thehouseofpixels for the first time, figuring out that @anandahuja is the love of my life," Sonam penned on her Instagram.

In addition to this, actress Ananya Panday also decided to look back at some of her milestone moments from 2016.

She took to her Instagram handle and reflected on how the year 2016 shaped her journey as an actor and also as a human being.

Her post included some adorable memories with Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, tying rakhi to her star brother Ahaan Panday, and holding a film’s clapboard.

Ananya claimed that she holds 2016 very close to her heart.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress also published some more photos of herself in a bikini, using the iconic 2016 Snapchat filters. She was further seen winning medals in school and posing with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan in the post captioned, “2016 was really it man".

--IANS

pm/