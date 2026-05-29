Janhvi Kapoor on pushing limits for films: Nothing is too much

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Since making her debut with Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor has been trying to prove her mettle through a diverse range of projects. Be it “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” or “Mili”, “Bawaal” to her latest “Peddi”, the actress believes strong stories deserve complete dedication.

Asked Janhvi, who will be seen starring alongside Ram Charan in “Peddi”, how much is too much for an actor to invest in a role.

Pat came the reply from the doe-eyed beauty, who made her Telugu debut in Jr. NTR’s 2024’s action drama Devara: Part 1, to IANS: “Oh, I think nothing is too much.”

The 29-year-old actress, who has worked on stunt-heavy sequences head-on in some of her films, added: “I think for your art, if you feel convinced and if you feel strongly about the story and your role and the message, then give your life for it.”

Her next is “Peddi”, a sports action drama film by Buchi Babu Sana. The film features Ram as a "crossover athlete" who transitions between the three difficult sports including cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

Asked if she is a sports enthusiast, Janhvi, who is the daughter of the late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said: “I actually, I wasn't very athletically inclined. I used to enjoy dancing though, always.”

The Telugu film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.

In the Bollywood front, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The film followed Sunny and Tulsi, who are heartbroken after their partners, Ananya and Vikram, abandon them to marry each other. Sunny and Tulsi then team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.

--IANS

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