Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa-starrer ‘Homebound’ to close IFFM

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s “Homebound” starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa is set to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 after having a spectacular premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The National Award-winning filmmaker shared: “Homebound explores the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own. IFFM has long championed meaningful cinema, and I’m very excited that Homebound is part of that legacy as their closing film.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier – and Martin Scorsese serving as an executive producer.

Producer Karan Johar added: "At its core, Homebound is a story of aspiration, identity, and the quiet heartbreak that comes with change.

Karan said that Ghaywan has crafted a hauntingly beautiful film.

He added: “And I’m immensely proud that Dharma Productions could back this vision. To showcase it as the closing film at IFFM, a festival that celebrates bold and relevant storytelling, is the perfect next step in its journey.”

Homebound follows two childhood friends from northern India who aspire to become police officers to escape their circumstances. But as their dream starts to become a reality, their friendship begins to falter.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "We’re proud to have Homebound close IFFM 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan’s storytelling has always spoken to truth and empathy, and with stellar performances by Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi, the film promises to leave a lasting impact. IFFM is thrilled to present this cinematic gem to Australian audiences.”

IFFM 2025 will run from August 14 to 24.

Recently, it was announced that filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar have been elected as the jury for Short Film Competition category at IFFM 2025.

--IANS

dc/