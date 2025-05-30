Janet Jackson shares childhood photo with sisters Rebbie, La Toya: Love you incredibly

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson shared an adorable throwback picture to celebrate her sisters Rebbie and La Toya’s birthday.

Janet posted a picture of herself alongside sisters Rebbie Jackson, 75, and La Toya Jackson, 69, when they were kids. In the image, the trio are wearing matching black and gold ensembles. Rebbie and La Toya share a birthday, but were born six years apart.

"I miss you both tremendously and love you incredibly!!!! Have an amazing special day!!! your little sister" the singer captioned the Instagram post.

Rebbie has largely retreated from the entertainment industry following the death of their brother Michael Jackson in 2009. La Toya, also a singer, most recently appeared on The Masked Singer Australia in 2023, reports people.com.

All three sisters appeared opposite their brothers on The Jacksons, a variety show that ran on CBS from 1976 to 1977. The Jacksons marked the first variety show on American television with an entirely Black cast. The show catapulted a number of the siblings' careers, leading to the formation of the Jackson 5 and the eventual record-breaking solo careers of Michael and Janet.

In other news, Janet was honoured with the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards after performing on television for the first time in seven years, said that she doesn’t consider herself an “icon”.

The star performed a medley ahead of receiving the night’s special award, reports deadline.com.

“I am so honored and so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She added: “My family, myself, our dream was to… It wasn’t ever to be famous, we weren’t always like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing. Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

Jackson said that her story and her family’s story was “truly an American story,” and added:, “This would have only happened in America.”

“The one thing that I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed,” she said before thanking everyone in her team.

Jackson thanked her family, “who have been the biggest supporters,” and also acknowledged her fans.

“Because of you and God, I’m standing right here,” Jackson said about her fans.

“I wanna thank the AMAs for this honor, which I am humbly grateful. And last, but not least, keep God in every part of your life because that’s where he wants to be.”

--IANS

dc/