'Janata Darshan': UP CM addresses grievances of people, instructs officials for timely resolution

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) At the ‘Janata Darshan’ meeting held at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Monday, the message that resonated among the public was -- "Service and security of every resident is the state government’s top priority".

Hundreds of people from various parts of the state assembled at UP CM’s residence for Janata Darshan this morning, where Yogi Adityanath personally met them and heard their complaints and grievances related to multiple government departments, including police, revenue, employment and others.

He personally received petitions from the people and instructed officials to ensure swift and fair resolution of each case within a set timeframe.

CM Yogi reiterated that ensuring happiness and satisfaction on every citizen’s face is the top priority of his government.

“Bringing a smile to someone’s face is equivalent to serving God,” he said.

The UP CMO also took to X to share the pictures from CM Yogi’s Janata Darshan at his residence this morning.

“CM Yogi met personally with people who came from various districts today at 'Janata Darshan' held at his official residence located in Lucknow district and listened to their problems. The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to resolve the people's problems within a definite time frame,” it said in the post on X.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is working with full devotion to ease the suffering of every individual.

He stated that the benefits of government schemes are reaching everyone without any discrimination, and ‘Janata Darshan’ plays a vital role in resolving people’s issues.

CM Yogi also interacted warmly with the children who accompanied their parents. He patted their heads affectionately, offered them chocolates and toffees, and encouraged them to study well and play with enthusiasm, thereby creating a homely and compassionate atmosphere at the event.

