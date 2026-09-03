Jamie Foxx’s show turns 30: So many iconic moments

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx took a trip down memory lane as The Jamie Foxx Show marks 30 years since its debut.

Foxx took to Instagram, where he shared a string of moments from the show, which premiered in 1996, and ended in January 2001, with a total of 100 episodes over the course of five seasons.

Looking back at the show he created, Foxx celebrated the milestone by looking back at the laughter, unforgettable moments and cherished memories that made the show a standout chapter in his career.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since The Jamie Foxx Show! So many laughs, so many iconic moments, and so many great memories,” he wrote as the caption. Z

Although the show was not a major success with the ratings due to The WB being a relatively new network, the show did help launch Foxx's acting career while also relaunching Garrett Morris' career after his 1994 shooting.

The show follows Texas native Jamie King is an aspiring actor who heads to Hollywood in hopes to find fame and fortune in the entertainment industry. To support himself, he works at his uncle's Los Angeles hotel, the King's Towers.

Jamie Foxx gained his career breakthrough as a featured player in the sketch comedy show In Living Color from 1991 to 1994. He received stardom for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray, winning the Academy Award for Best Actor.

That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral.

He gained further prominence for his film roles in Ali, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Miami Vice, Horrible Bosses, Django Unchained, Annie, Baby Driver, and Soul.

He also played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home and Walter McMillian in Just Mercy. Foxx also embarked on a successful career as an R&B singer in the 2000s. In 2021, he wrote his autobiography Act Like You Got Some Sense.

--IANS

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