September 24, 2026 9:14 PM हिंदी

India highlights principles of ‘Sarvodaya’ for inclusive path of development at G7 Ministers’ meeting

India highlights principles of ‘Sarvodaya’ for inclusive path of development at G7 Ministers’ meeting

New York, Sep 24 (IANS) Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive path of development, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya ’, at the second G7 Development Ministers meeting in New York.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the 2nd G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, on the sidelines of UNGA 81 in New York. In his remarks, he emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive path of development, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya’. He emphasised India’s position that development is not merely the provision of financing but about building domestic capabilities and strengthening resilience, and cited India’s development partnership initiatives,” the MEA stated on X.

Earlier, Secretary George affirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

He made the remarks while delivering India's national statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Declaration on the Right to Development proclaims that the right to development is an inalienable human right by virtue of which every person and all the people are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realised, according to the United Nations (UN) statement.

"Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation. While the last four decades have seen significant progress in improving living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven," the UN mentioned.

–IANS

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