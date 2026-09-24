'Lacks knowledge of Indian politics': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's anti-incumbency claims

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) BJP on Thursday hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims that anti-incumbency has "seemingly disappeared" during the current regime, accusing the latter of lacking knowledge of Indian politics.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said: "Despite prevailing anti-incumbency for years, it suddenly disappears from Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh."

"This is an attack on the idea, on the basic infrastructure, and on the expression of every single Indian," the Congress leader alleged.

Hitting back at the remarks, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that anti-incumbency has instead "been very consistent and strong against the Congress".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) stated that anti-incumbency is an established truth in this country and that this phenomenon has persisted since the BJP came to power. Politically speaking, Rahul Gandhi is devoid of wisdom and knowledge," the BJP leader remarked during a press conference.

Accusing the LoP of lacking an understanding of Indian politics, he noted: "The Congress has never returned to power in Tamil Nadu since 1967, a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party did not even exist. The Congress has not returned to power in Bengal since 1977; the Communists ruled there for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, yet Rahul Gandhi neither understands nor sees this."

Trivedi also referred to Congress being out of power in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, saying: "Yet, he (Rahul) brings up the issue of anti-incumbency."

"There was an era when the Congress held power for long periods. It was an era before voter ID cards came into existence, marked by booth capturing, the looting of ballot boxes and gunfire. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, hardly any election passed without people being killed or injured. Back then, anti-incumbency did not work against the Congress," he said.

He remarked that the Congress has "desperately struggled" to come to power since elections became transparent, central paramilitary forces took over local police, and CCTV footage became available.

The BJP MP further reiterated that the anti-incumbency sentiment actually lies within the Congress party, "specifically within the Gandhi family".

"The Congress party has held power continuously for a hundred years. Today, however, anti-incumbency has become so strong that they cannot win a single seat without the crutch of an ally," Sudhanshu Trivedi said while citing examples of Congress coalitions in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

"For the past 25 years, the Congress party has been winning in Raebareli and Amethi only with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Otherwise, neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi possesses the capability to win their family strongholds on their own merit without the Samajwadi Party's backing," he stated.

Trivedi said that similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won from Kerala's Wayanad, "due to the support of the Muslim League".

"They (Congress) lack the capability and the political standing to secure a seat without the Muslim League's support," he claimed.

"Therefore, I believe the assessment regarding Rahul Gandhi's lack of experience is absolutely correct. Politically, his knowledge is virtually non-existent, but he lacks even a fundamental understanding of Indian politics," the BJP leader added.

--IANS

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