Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind issues guidelines for Bakrid; urges people to follow law, maintain cleanliness

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Saturday issued detailed guidelines ahead of Bakrid, urging Muslims across the country to perform 'Qurbani (animal sacrifice)' while strictly adhering to government regulations and directions issued by local administrations.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Mahmood Asad Madani, appealed to the community to ensure that all sacrifices are carried out in accordance with legal provisions and civic norms, while also maintaining cleanliness and public harmony.

“Sacrifice is an important Islamic act of worship, obligatory on every Muslim of means. There is no alternative to it during the days of sacrifice. Therefore, every Muslim of means should make every effort to offer their share of sacrifice,” Madani said in the statement.

He further emphasised that individuals performing Qurbani must strictly comply with the guidelines issued by the government as well as the rules framed by local authorities.

“Sacrifice of animals prohibited by law should be strictly avoided,” he added.

Madani also stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation during the festival and appealed to people not to dispose of animal waste irresponsibly.

“Animal remains should never be thrown on roads, streets, or drains. Instead, arrangements should be made to safely transport them to designated places in plastic bags. Full cooperation should be extended to the municipal and sanitation workers in this regard,” he said.

He further appealed to the community to ensure that religious practices do not cause inconvenience or discomfort to others.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that our actions do not cause any inconvenience, discomfort, or inconvenience to others,” the statement said.

The Jamiat chief also advised people to strictly follow all legal procedures related to the purchase, sale and transportation of sacrificial animals.

He urged the public to refrain from sharing photos or videos of sacrifices on social media platforms.

“Sharing photos and videos of sacrifice on social media should be strictly avoided,” Madani stated.

Addressing concerns regarding possible communal tension or provocation during the festival period, he urged people to remain calm and seek legal assistance rather than reacting emotionally.

“If any local area faces provocation, threats, or harassment from communal elements, exercise patience, restraint, and understanding, and immediately file a complaint with the relevant police station or administration. Under no circumstances should the law be taken into one's own hands,” he said.

Madani further stated that if any obstacles arise regarding the performance of Qurbani at any place, people should immediately contact Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind or its local units for assistance and guidance.

--IANS

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