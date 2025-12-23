James Cameron slams Amy Poehler’s Golden Globes joke about his marriage

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Filmmaker James Cameron is expressing his displeasure at one of Amy Poehler‘s most ruthless Golden Globes jokes.

The filmmaker has now called it an “ignorant dig” at his expense, reports ‘Variety'.

Speaking in a recent interview with The New York Times, the ‘Titanic’ Oscar winner said Poehler took things “too far” when she poked fun at his marriage to Bigelow.

As per ‘Variety', Amy Poehler‘s joke was made at the 2013 Golden Globes, where Kathryn Bigelow was a best director nominee thanks to ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.

During her opening monologue with co-host Tina Fey, Poehler nodded to the controversy around the film’s depiction of torture by quipping, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron”.

The audience was visibly shocked by the joke, with Bigelow’s ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ star Jessica Chastain jaw-dropped.

The filmmaker told The Times, “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast. I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far. The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work”.

Cameron noted Hollywood pit the two directors against each other during the 2009-2010 awards season, as ‘Avatar’ faced off against ‘The Hurt Locker’ at various events, including the Oscars. Bigelow prevailed over Cameron to win the Oscar for best director, while ‘The Hurt Locker’ also won best picture.

“I was the first one on my feet applauding,” Cameron noted about when Bigelow won the Oscar over for him. Kathryn and I thought the whole meta-narrative around us was pretty funny. I was a little concerned that it would just take away from her credibility as a filmmaker. It started to turn into a conversation that wasn’t about her film, and that bothered both of us”, he added.

--IANS

aa/