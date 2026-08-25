Jamal Musiala set to miss Bundesliga opener for Bayern Munich due to health issues: Report

Munich, Aug 25 (IANS) Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be without the services of their midfielder Jamal Musiala in their campaign opener against Stuttgart as the German star, who has suffered two fainting episodes recently, will be given some more rest as he recovers from a neurological condition which is causing temporary absence seizures.

Musiala first collapsed on the pitch on 15 August during the friendly against Leipzig. Just three days later, he suffered a similar episode against Heidenheim, and according to a report by Spanish newspaper 'AS ', he will miss the start of the season due to ongoing rehabilitation and monitoring.

Musiala previously also missed the German Super Cup match, and his return date is still unknown.

Meanwhile, after fainting two times in pre-season matches, the midfielder earlier opened up about his condition and informed the fans about the neurological problem through an Instagram post.

"First of all, I am fine," the German said. "And I am especially grateful for all your messages and support. I understand that many of you feel worried. Today I would like to reassure you and explain the situation a little."

"My condition has been diagnosed as short and temporary absence seizures, but they are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological disorder. This condition can lead to the incidents that occurred recently, such as what happened against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim," he explained.

The 22-year-old made clear that the condition carries no additional health risk, and he has had full backing from the club.

"The important thing is that there is no health risk beyond that. In close coordination and regular exchange with experts, it has been my personal wish to face the challenge and, with the release of the neurological specialists, to devote myself to what helps me most in recovery: to simply live my everyday life and my passion for football. To play to follow up. I've taken responsibility for this. Overall, I feel pretty good, and I'm on a good track," he said.

The midfielder, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern, was sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he recovered to return later in the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

--IANS

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