Jamaat-e-Islami accountable for political instability in Bangladesh: Report

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A report published in Bangladeshi newspaper 'Daily Sun' blamed the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat, political actors associated with the nation's previous interim administration led by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, for the economic difficulties that now confront it.

It mentioned that the challenges that are now being faced by the Bangladeshi economy are a result of "prevalent mob violence, unfettered extortion and arson attacks as well as forceful closures of businesses for not meeting illegitimate demands of influential Advisers for favours".

Therefore, the new BNP-led government has an unprecedented task of repairing the economy while creating opportunities for millions of youngsters entering the workforce.

Political observers in Bangladesh point to incidents such as the "display of religious symbols resembling flags of ISIS or Al-Qaeda during disputes involving football supporters and argue that such events may be intended to deepen social divisions and create law-and-order challenges", thereby serving a broader political objective of creating instability in the country.

There have been allegations against the Jamaat that it has "exploited individuals with radical ideological affiliations to instigate students of certain Madrasas to influence such incidents while avoiding direct political accountability. Such claims, however, require careful scrutiny and should be assessed on the basis of credible evidence".

Therefore, Daily Sun reports that the new Bangladeshi government's commitment to develop a more skilled workforce, promoting youth entrepreneurship, and modernising the economy offers an opportunity to take the country towards "higher-value employment and greater competitiveness".

"Success in these areas would allow many workers to transition from low-skilled labour to more productive and better-paying occupations, strengthening both household incomes and national economic resilience," it said.

The report highlighted that Bangladesh's budget for the financial year 2026-27 lays emphasis on supporting SMEs, freelancers, women entrepreneurs, startups, and the digital economy. Such focus areas reflect that the country's future prosperity depends "not only on industrial growth but also on innovation and entrepreneurship".

It was noted that apart from fiscal policy, economic recovery requires political stability, predictable governance, and a secure environment for businesses and investors. This is because proper maintenance of law and order in a country plays a huge rule in investment decisions.

According to the report, Bangladesh has an opportunity to move beyond cycles of confrontation and focus instead on growth, employment, and national development.

"Whether that opportunity is realised will depend not only on the government's economic policies but also on the willingness of all political actors, especially Jamaat and NCP, to place the country's long-term interests above their short-term political calculations and hunger for power grab."

--IANS

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