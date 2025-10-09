Jaipur Polo clinch convincing win over Kanota Polo at BM Birla Cup

Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur showcased trademark poise and precision as he led the Jaipur Polo Team to a dominant 8-2 win against Kanota Polo in their latest match at the BM Birla Cup.

From the first chukker, Jaipur Polo dominated the game. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh started strong, scoring all three goals in the opening chukker and giving Jaipur an early, decisive advantage.

Kanota Polo countered in the second chukker with a strong strike from Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota, reducing the gap to 3-1 by halftime. Despite Kanota’s attempts to shift the game, Jaipur’s disciplined defense and quick counterattacks kept them in control.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh dominated the third chukker again, displaying outstanding skill and accuracy. He scored another hat-trick, increasing Jaipur's lead to 6-1. His smooth teamwork and commanding presence on the field drew enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

In the final chukker, Jaipur Polo secured victory with flair. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored his seventh goal, while Lance Watson and Br. Devvrat Singh Jhalamand each added a goal, completing a strong team effort. Kanota Polo responded with a late goal from Dino Dhankar, but it was not enough, and the game concluded with Jaipur Polo winning 8-2.

The outcome reaffirmed Jaipur Polo’s position as one of the strongest teams in the tournament, combining royal heritage, teamwork, and strategic skill under the inspiring leadership of HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

The Jaipur Polo Team recently clinched victories at the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, the Sawai Man Guard Cup, and the Chinkara Cup, defeating the Mayfair Polo Team, the Kognivera Stallions Polo Team, and Carysil Polo in the three tournaments, respectively.

Upholding the rich traditions of Jaipur’s sporting legacy, the team continues to deliver top-tier performances that embody skill, grace, and sportsmanship on the polo field.

