Jaipur played as a complete unit; they deserved this impressive win: Rishank Devadiga

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Former Pro Kabaddi League star Rishank Devadiga has lauded Jaipur Pink Panthers' complete team display in edging out defending champions Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1 of the PKL 12.

It was a match that went to the wire as the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a close and impressive 30-27 win over the Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1. The defenders stood tall as Aryan Kumar scored a High Five while Deepanshu Khatri got four points for the Pink Panthers, while Nitin Kumar scored seven points. For the Steelers, Neeraj’s High Five was the main highlight.

“It was thrilling to witness such exceptional kabaddi. While Haryana Steelers were favoured as reigning champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated from the start. Their main raider, Nitin Dhankhar, gave them an early 10-point lead, and the team maintained remarkable composure throughout.

"The defense, particularly the corner defenders, Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri, executed perfect ankle holds like magnets attached to their hands, keeping Haryana’s raiders under constant pressure. Jaipur played as a complete unit, demonstrating why they deserved this impressive win," said Rishank on JIoHotstar.

Reflecting on Haryana Steelers’ below par performance, he added, "Haryana’s Coach Manpreet Singh recognized early that this match against Jaipur Pink Panthers was slipping away. The players lacked their usual enthusiasm and momentum, which was visible in Manpreet’s frustration."

"With our experience in the sport, we can identify when a team has lost its rhythm and Manpreet, who’s such an experienced Coach and has played a lot of kabaddi in his days knew that the match is going to be tough to win, he urged his players to attempt advanced tackles to reignite their spark, even in defeat. Unfortunately, this strategy backfired, compounding their challenges on the mat," he added.

In Play-in 2, three-time champions Patna Pirates eliminated U Mumba after a 40-31. Ayan Lohchab scored 14 points but it was a defensive masterclass that saw 16 points led by Navdeep (7) and Ankit (4) that took the Pirates into the Eliminator 1, where they will play the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Hailong Lohchab’s exceptional consistency, Rishank said, "I have never seen a raider who consistently delivers marathon raids like Ayan. We have legends like Pardeep Narwal, known for iconic moves like the ‘dubki’, but Ayan is different. To consistently score Super 10s, sometimes even 20 points match after match, while maintaining such high fitness levels is remarkable. The way he manages his body and performance deserves true respect.”

He further praised Patna Pirates’ defensive masterclass and said, "Their defense has made a strong comeback in recent games, which was crucial in securing this victory against U Mumba. While Ayan Lohchab has been consistently brilliant and difficult for any defense to contain, the win belongs to the defensive unit.

"Navdeep, in particular, stepped up in this crucial match after a challenging season, dominating from the start with solo tackles, waist holds, and ankle holds. Patna’s defensive display ultimately left U Mumba’s raiders with no answers."

