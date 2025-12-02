Jaipur Open 2025: Top stars like Sandhu, Bhattacharya, Prasad, Veer Ahlawat, Gandas to fight for INR 1 cr prize purse

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) A total of 126 professionals, including big guns like PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Arjun Prasad, Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan, Angad Cheema, Khalin Joshi, and Ajeetesh Sandhu, will be participating in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)'s Jaipur Open 2025 at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur from December 2 to 5. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The prominent foreign names in the field are Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Somrat Sikdar, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Prakhar Asawa, Vishal Singh, Girraj Singh Khadka, Abhyudaya Rawat, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, and Hemendra Choudhary.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Victorious Choice, Shubhashish Homes, and Rambagh Golf Club for their invaluable support in staging the eighth edition of the Jaipur Open, Rajasthan’s premier professional golf tournament. The tournament has grown into one of the major attractions on the PGTI schedule over the years.

“We are confident that the event will continue to inspire the budding golfers of Jaipur and will help produce more champions from the city. As the fiercely contested 2025 PGTI season enters its home stretch, the stakes get higher, and we therefore expect some enthralling golf in Jaipur this week, with India’s leading professionals looking to bring out their best,” he said.

Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director and CEO, Shubhashish Homes, said, “PGTI and Shubhashish Homes share a pursuit of perfection — in every stroke and every structure. Jaipur Open 2025 brings together discipline, vision, and excellence, and we are proud to stand with India’s finest golfers on this journey of elevating standards.”

Yogendra Singh, Captain, Rambagh Golf Club, said, “The PGTI’s Jaipur Open has become one of the most eagerly-awaited events at the Rambagh Golf Club. Our members look forward to witnessing India's biggest golfing names in action at the event every year. The Live Telecast of the event also helps us showcase the Rambagh Golf Club to a wide audience across the country. We've worked towards providing the best playing conditions, and we're confident that the professionals will enjoy the experience of playing at our course. We wish the players all the best.”

Rambagh Golf Club, the premier golfing venue of Rajasthan, is a challenging Par 70 championship course with a yardage of 6303. The course is strategically designed on sandy loam soil and has a picturesque location with beautiful surroundings. Moving around the course, one is afforded a view of the Rambagh Palace Hotel, Moti Doongri Fort, Nahargarh Fort, and the Birla Planetarium.

The Pro-Am event played on Sunday was won by the team led by professional Shamim Khan with a nett score of 52.6. The amateurs on the team were Rajendra Jakhar, Shankar Prashar, and Ankur Thakur.

--IANS

bsk/