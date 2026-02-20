Jaideep Ahlawat on his cameo in 'Kohrra S2': Sudip Isn’t allowed to make crime drama without Me

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Sudip Sharma’s "Kohrra Season 2" left the audience pleasantly surprised.

In a quiet yet impactful appearance as a railway lineman, Jaideep's cameo arrived completely unannounced.

Sharing his views on his much-appreciated cameo appearance, Jaideep jokingly said that Sudip is not allowed to make a crime drama without him.

The 'Maharaj' actor added that for him, working with Sudip does not feel like work anymore.

Spilling his feelings, Jaideep said, “ Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy, and thought this would be such an interesting bit."

"I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore, haha!. But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch!," he added.

Previously, Sudip opened up about including meme references in the narrative of “Kohrra 2” during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

He revealed that humour is an intrinsic part of Punjab’s culture and naturally finds its way even into the most serious storytelling.

He told IANS, “It’s impossible not find comedy in Punjab. It’s just there everywhere; you just have to look around.”

“And, you know, we were just digging into what we see in Punjab in our research or whatever. Whenever you go, if you look around, there’s something funny going on. The Punjabi language and Punjabis as a community, they are just very funny. Even if it’s a very serious thing, it’s said in a very funny way... So, I tried to tap into that," he added.

