Jagan accuses Andhra CM of 'censorship' over DSC 2025 recruitment scam, seeks Nara Lokesh's resignation

Amaravati, Sep 5 (IANS) YSRCP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday accused current Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of "censoring" the questions being raised over the alleged District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 recruitment scam and other "failures" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government, by "blocking social media accounts" and "deleting posts".

Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged exam irregularities and sought the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh for the purported scam.

In a post on social media platform, the YSCRCP Chief said: "The DSC 2025 recruitment scam is unravelling day by day, with fresh evidence and facts surfacing from different parts of the state, exposing serious irregularities and raising questions that the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP coalition government must answer. Instead of answering these questions and agreeing to a CBI inquiry to bring out the truth, the TDP coalition government is denying an independent probe and choosing to silence the voices raising these questions."

He alleged that social media posts and accounts of opposition parties, media platforms, social activists and individuals raising their voices against the DSC recruitment scam on Meta's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are being restricted, removed or geo-blocked, with Meta citing "legal requirements".

"Anyone questioning the TDP coalition government over corruption, failures, broken Super Six and Super Seven election manifesto promises, high-handedness or abuse of power is being targeted," the YSRCP Chief added.

Invoking the Freedom of Right to Speech and Expression, Jagan Mohan Reddy said: "When you cannot answer the questions, you silence the questioners. This is not governance; this is censorship", while asserting that no government has the right to "muzzle" the Opposition, media, activists or citizens merely because their questions are "politically inconvenient".

Questioning Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for "denying" a CBI inquiry into the DSC 2025 recruitment scam, the former Chief Minister asked: "How can you justify yourself when you had given teacher jobs without even having to write DSC exams? How can you justify yourself when you had given teacher jobs without even passing TET (Teacher Eligibility Test)?"

"Sports quota Government Orders (GOs) were issued and then cancelled post-recruitment. Yet, candidates appointed under those GOs remained recruited," Jagan Mohan Reddy added, remarking that all these "reeked of corruption".

The YSRCP Chief demanded that every social media account, post and piece of content restricted in the "censorship drive", be immediately restored and clear answers be provided to the Opposition and the citizens.

"I also challenge Chandrababu Naidu and his government: if you claim the DSC 2025 recruitment was clean and transparent, order a CBI investigation. Let an independent investigation establish the truth. Education Minister Nara Lokesh must take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and resign from his post," he said.

--IANS

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