Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya writes to PM Modi seeking appointment of UP CM Yogi, RSS chief Bhagwat at Ram Mandir Trust

Ayodhya, July 12 (IANS) Amid the controversy over the alleged irregularities of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Tapasvi Chhawani Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya on Sunday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the appointment of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a lifetime member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and also the inclusion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a trustee.

In his letter, the Hindu seer also sought the reappointment of Champat Rai as the General Secretary of the Trust.

Speaking to IANS, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said: "Today I have sent a letter to PM Modi on behalf of all the 'Dharmacharyas', saints and followers of the Sanatan Dharma, urging that the new appointments at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should be made after careful evaluation. "

"We have requested that Gorakhnath Math Peethadhishwar (and Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath should be appointed at the highest post of the Ram Temple Trust as a life-time member," he added.

He mentioned that the letter also seeks the inclusion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, a Mahant from the Hanuman Garhi Temple and the reappointment of former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

"Along with this, we have also requested the inclusion of Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya and Mahant of Vaman Mandir Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan into the Trust so that any other case of embezzlement etc, does not surface in the future. "

Further, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya accused the Opposition INDIA bloc of playing a role in the Ram Temple misappropriation case.

"As part of its conspiracy, the INDIA bloc made certain volunteers enter the Ram Temple to carry out the theft and insulted (the Ram Temple) globally," he said while particularly targeting the Samajwadi Party of "attempting to carry out something big so that such allegations can be repeated".

"The Samajwadi Party is attempting to plant its source (inside the Temple Trust) in order to get the inside information and subsequently put similar allegations," he alleged.

The seer exhibited confidence that the new appointments to the Temple Trust will be made with utmost care and attention.

He later told reporters: "The letter has been addressed to the Prime Minister so that the sanctity of the temple of Lord Ram remains intact and the faith of the followers of Sanatan Dharma across the world, is maintained."

"In order to defame the Sanatan Dharma, the INDIA bloc always comes up with some or the other claims and conspiracies. I have information that the Samajwadi Party is trying its best to plant its members (inside the Temple Trust)," Paramhans Acharya further alleged.

--IANS

cg/mr