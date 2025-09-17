September 17, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Jagadeesan scores 50 not out on rain-marred day as India ‘A’ trail Australia ‘A’ by 416 runs

N. Jagadeesan scores unbeaten 50 on rain-marred Day 2 as India ‘A’ trail Australia ‘A’ by 416 runs in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

Lucknow, Sep 17 (IANS) India 'A' started their batting innings on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against Australia 'A' and closed the day’s play at 116/1 in 30 overs. Earlier in the day, the visitors declared their innings at 532/6 in the first session.

Earlier in the morning, Australia 'A' continued from where they left off on Day 1 as Liam Scott and Josh Philippe walked up to the crease. The duo extended their partnership to add 81 runs to the sixth wicket before Gurnoor Brar dismissed Scott.

Philippe went on to score a ton, the second for Australia 'A' in their innings after Sam Konstas’ 109 off 144 balls on Day 1. Philippe, the wicketkeeper-batter, remained unbeaten after scoring 123 off 87 balls, hitting 18 fours and four sixes, before the visitors declared their first innings. Xavier Bartlett remained not out, scoring 39 off 24 balls.

N. Jagadeesan and Abhimanyu Easwaran started the innings for India and looked to settle in. The latter notched up 44 runs off the 58 deliveries he faced before Scott dismissed him on the first ball of the 22nd over.

India 'A' finished the second session at 116/1 as Jagadeesan scored a brisk half-century. Unfortunately, the game never resumed after the Tea break, and Stumps were called due to persistent rain.

Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan will carry forward India’s innings on Day 3.

Earlier on the first day of the four-day match, Australia 'A' posted 337/5 on the board courtesy of a century from Konstas and 50+ knocks by Campbell Kellaway and Cooper Connolly. Harsh Dubey was the pick of the bowlers for India as he bagged three wickets in 27 overs.

The visitors continued their domination with the bat and finished on a high to take a 532-run lead against the hosts.

Brief scores:

Australia 'A' 532/6 decl. in 98 overs (Sam Konstas 109, Josh Philippe 123*, Campbell Kellaway 88, Cooper Connolly 70; Harsh Dubey 3-141, Gurnoor Brar 2-87) lead India 'A' 116/1 in 30 overs (N. Jagadeesan 50 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 44; Liam Scott 1-9) by 416 runs

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

