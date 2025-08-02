Jacqueline on pole dancing: Extremely difficult but so worth it

August 02, 2025 5:53 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez showcased her dancing prowess on the pole and said that it’s extremely difficult but so worth it.

Jacqueline took to Instagram, where she shared that pole dancing is all about strength and training. The video had Habits (Stay High) by Swedish singer Tove Lo playing in the background.

“Pure strength and training. Extremely difficult but so worth it once you take off! Back after ages,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress’ latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

She will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

