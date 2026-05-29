Jacqueline Fernandez feels happy as her balcony is a ‘safe place’ for birds during scorching heat

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Amidst a heatwave in several parts of the country, actress and an ardent animal lover Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of birds finding comfort on her balcony. She said it makes her “happy every morning” to see them get some relief from the hot weather.

Jacqueline shared a glimpse of her balcony on her Instagram stories section. The picture featured a bird drinking water, which is kept on her balcony.

She wrote as the caption: “This makes me sooo happy every morning that they get some relief from the heat on my balcony and it’s their safe place.”

Jacqueline then urged everyone to keep fresh water out for animals and birds.

“Please keep out fresh water for animals and birds as it’s a heat wave at the moment,” she mentioned.

Talking about Jacqueline, the actress was in Cannes earlier this month. She shared a string of pictures of herself posing at the iconic Art Deco hotel Martinez and hugging Hollywood star Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation event at the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, who made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2009 with Aladin, has worked in movies such as Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Dishoom,A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Fateh.

Her latest release is Housefull 5 by Tarun Mansukhani. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

She will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty.

It also stars Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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