Jacob Elordi reveals how he perfected his ‘Wuthering Heights’ accent

Hollywood star Jacob Elordi practised his Northern accent for 'Wuthering Heights at a very unusual place.

The actor has revealed that he perfected the accent in the bath. The 28-year-old actor stars opposite Margot Robbie, 35, in director Emerald Fennell’s cinematic take on the classic Emily Brontë novel as the tortured romantic hero Heathcliff, and Elordi has now revealed his unorthadox method of perfecting his Northern English accent, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told BBC News, “I just practise it in the bath, over and over and over and over. I like the meks and the teks, instead of take. I like the M-E-K, T-E-K”.

The Frankenstein star also addressed reports claiming he had left flowers in Robbie’s dressing room on Valentine’s Day. When asked if the rumours were true, Elordi said, “Yes”.

Robbie added her and Elordi’s shared Australian accent had brought them closer when making Wuthering Heights.

She said, “Yeah, it was certainly nice to work with someone who's from somewhere so close to where I'm from”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the Barbie star noted everyone on set “really bonded on this job”. Set in the 18th Century, ‘Wuthering Heights’, which releases on February 13, 2026, follows the destructive, lifelong bond between the brooding outsider Heathcliff (Elordi) and the fiercely independent Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie).

She said, “I think we were all so excited to be executing (Fennell's) vision, and she really gives you the space to feel safe, but really go for it. And everyone really went for it”.

As pride, betrayal, and class resentment take hold, the couple's love reverberates across generations, leaving devastation in its wake. The film also stars Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, Hong Chau as Nelly and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. At test screenings of Wuthering Heights, audience reactions were mixed, with some viewers being left shocked at the graphic opening scene of a public hanging.

While Robbie said the film may be “provocative”, The Wolf of Wall Street actress teased audiences “might be a little surprised” by how emotional Wuthering Heights is.

She added, “I know there's been a lot of talk about it being provocative, but I think it's emotional more than anything. It's very romantic. It's very epic. It's like large scale filmmaking, very cinematic”.

Robbie recently said she feels she was “set up for success” with ‘Wuthering Heights’.

