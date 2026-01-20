Jacob Elordi is obsessed with Margot Robbie

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi has shared that he has an "obsession" with his ‘Wuthering Heights’ co-star Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old star plays Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte's novel and revealed that he was transfixed by his fellow Australian during the making of the movie, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Jacob told Fandango, "We have a mutual obsession. I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within five to 10 metres at all times. Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone”.

Jacob and Margot play star-crossed lovers Heathcliff and Catherine in the film and the Euphoria actor felt that the pair were totally immersed in the story, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He shared, "There'd be a moment where we'd be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up - where I'd look across at her and she'd be looking at me... and in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real”.

The ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer has hinted at some racy scenes between the two stars and Margot, 35, explained that she was left feeling "weak at the knees" by some elements of the movie.

The Barbie actress told British Vogue: "It almost made me feel weak at the knees. It was the little things that we loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren't often made by women." However, Margot stressed that viewers will be "surprised" by the picture's content when it is released next month.

She said, "Everyone's expecting this to be very, very raunchy. I think people will be surprised. Not to say there aren't sexual elements and that it's not provocative, it definitely is provocative, but it's more romantic than provocative. This is a big epic romance”.

Margot also believes that Wuthering Heights will fill a gap in the romantic movie genre.

--IANS

aa/