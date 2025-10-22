Jackky Bhagnani shares photo of firecracker box featuring wife Rakul Preet's pic calls her “Meri Phuljhadi”

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Jackky Bhagnani recently shared on his social media account a photo where he was seen holding a firecracker box featuring the photo of his wife, Rakul Preet Singh.

He captioned it as “Meri Phuljhadi” with a heart and a fire emoji. The cute yet cheeky post instantly went viral in no time. The adorable photo showed Jackky playfully referring to Rakul as his Phuljhadi, a festive endearment that perfectly reflected their chemistry.

A few weeks ago, on account of Rakulpreet's birthday, the producer-actor also penned a heartwarming poem dedicated to his love and universe expressing his admiration for Rakul on a special day.

The caption read, "My Love, My Universe My love, happy birthday — this day means more than words can say, for on this very day, God chose to send you my way. A blessing wrapped in grace and light, you make every wrong feel right. The best at heart, in all you do — the world’s a kinder place with you. Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too, best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do. My best friend, my calm, my guide, my therapist, my life — my pride.

So today, I pray and truly mean, may all your dreams paint life serene. You deserve the brightest, the grandest part — for you are the queen of every heart. I love you past the moon’s embrace, beyond each planet’s endless space — to Jupiter, stars, and back to start… Happy birthday, keeper of my heart. (sic)"

The nostalgic post featured unseen moments of the actress. Rakul and Jackky, who tied the knot on February 21, 2024, have been setting couple goals ever since then.

On the work front, Rakul will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Tabu and Gautami Kapoor.

The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, releases on November 14.

